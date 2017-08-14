Hylife Centre Scheduled For Repairs

The Hylife Centre in La Broquerie is slated for repairs.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says the first part of the repairs includes general maintenance to the ice plant. He notes after a certain number of hours in operation the plant needs a scheduled maintenance check.

The other repair is a roof repair on the old portion of the building.

"It's above the upstairs community center part," notes Weiss. "From my understanding, it's related to where the air conditioner and catwalk railing attach to the roof, there are some leaks that need repairing. I'm not sure at this point if they'll have to actually replace part of the roof, but the fastening has been letting go in certain areas at which point it's causing leaks."

The plant maintenance is a part of the municipalities 2017 operating costs and the roof repairs are to not exceed $50,000 and will be coming from the municipalities Gas Tax fund.