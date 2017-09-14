HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Power at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach was affected from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:30 Thursday morning.

Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says it was a planned power outage as part of a 20-year project to inject silicon around the underground cables and extend their life by up to 40 years.

2012 07 hydro station"When there are faults, particularly underground faults, they're obviously harder to fix than if you would have a fault on an overhead power line. You have to not only find out where the fault is underground, but you have to dig it up, then fix it, and then bury it again. With this [silicon] process we're able to deal with the possibility of underground outages by extending the life of these cables and reduce that threat."

Owen says over the 20-year project, which is in year three, they will be extending the life of 3,000 kilometres of cable. He notes 30 kilometres of cable costs approximately $750,000, meaning 3,000 kilometres will come at a cost of approximately $75-million.

"We've also got ageing infrastructure," notes Owen. "With poles, we have in the province, some are more than 75-years old and they will need replacing too. Dealing with the underground cable is just a very, very small part of trying to maintain the system that's getting older."

HSD Launches Parent Portal

Stay Connected and Informed - Partners in Education...Create Your Account Today!

 

More Local News

2012 07 hydro station

Hydro Work At Bethesda Hospital Part Of Larger Project

Power at the Bethesda Regional Health Centre in Steinbach was affected from 9 p.m. on Wednesday until 2:30 Thursday morning. Manitoba Hydro spokesperson Bruce Owen says it was a planned power outage…

Steinbach Planning Mock Disaster For Tuesday

Residents of Steinbach are being warned that the sights and sounds of emergency lights and sirens will be very evident in the city next week Tuesday. A mock disaster is being staged by the Steinbach…

Dozens Gear Up For CEO Sleepout

A spokesperson for Today House in Steinbach says their CEO Sleepout was so successful that first year, that they decided to try it again. On Thursday of this week, at least 40 participants are…

Over 6% Of Drivers Speeding On Park Road East

Speeding continues to be an issue on Park Road in Steinbach, east of the golf course. Citizens on Patrol conducted a speedwatch Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00. 28 of the 431 vehicles heading…

Niverville Hosts Ninth Annual Recreation And Wellness Showcase

The ninth annual Niverville Recreation and Wellness Showcase gave Niverville residents a look at this year's fall programming options Tuesday evening. Niverville Recreation Director Chantel Todd says…

Mayor Says There's More Room To Improve Steinbach Income Levels

Mayor Chris Goertzen is pleased with new census data released Wednesday which shows the median 'household' income in Steinbach increased 16.6% between 2005 and 2015. Statistics Canada reports the…

Mitchell Tenants Forced Out Of Their Homes

Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has set a deadline by when tenants need to move out of three homes along Peters Lane in Mitchell. Last month, council denied a request by Boyd Penner to…

51,500 Litres Of Fuel Burn: Tanker Collision Updates

Shortly before 9:00 Wednesday morning a semi pulling a main tanker with approximately 40,000 litres of diesel and a pup unit with around 11,500 litres of gas crashed and caught fire east of Richer on…

Extrication Required In Two Vehicle Collision

Extrication was required in a two vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the intersection of Brandt Street and Ellice Avenue…
RCMP Logo

Teens Arrested In Weekend Shooting Spree

Two teenage boys from the RM of St. Clements have been arrested following multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. Shots were fired at a parked vehicle at Birds Hill Park, in…
2017 09 hwy12 collision

Distracted Driving Possible Cause In Van And Semi Collision

The cause of a two-vehicle collision two miles south of Steinbach this morning has been determined. Steinbach RCMP says the head on collision between a northbound van and a southbound semi-truck with…

STARS Transports Patient After Two Vehicle Collision

STARS Air Ambulance has transported one patient to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. about two…

Damage Estimated Around $15,000 After Fire In Kitchen

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to 23 Appleton Place in Steinbach at 8:15 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer explains the call initially came in as a fire inside the oven. "It…

Two Taken To Hospital Following Tanker Crash

A semi-tanker rolled and caught fire around 9:45 Wednesday morning on Highway 1 just east of Richer in front of Geppetto’s. Richer Deputy Fire Chief Don McDougall says both occupants of the tanker…

Tanker Crashes And Bursts Into Flames Near Richer

A semi rolled and caught fire Wednesday morning along the Trans-Canada Highway near Richer. It happened around 9:45 a.m. The incident took place in the eastbound lanes, just east of Richer in front…

Collision Results In Closure Of Hwy 12 South Of Steinbach

There has been a bad accident Wednesday morning on Highway #12 south of Steinbach. A semi has collided with a minivan, It occurred shortly before 10 a.m., two miles south of Steinbach. STARS was…

Steinbach Incomes Rising But Still Below Provincial Average

Statistics Canada reports incomes in Steinbach grew by an average of 16.6 per cent from 2005 to 2015. It says data from the 2016 census shows the median household income in Steinbach is just over…

Researchers In Steinbach As Part Of Provincial Health Study

A research team is in Steinbach for the next few weeks to gather data for a study on the health and fitness of Manitobans aged 30 to 46. Dylan MacKay is a research associate with The Manitoba…

City Council Hears Proposal For A Youth Council

A youth from Steinbach is urging city council to establish a Youth Council. Spencer Teetaert is a Grade 12 student at Steinbach Regional Secondary School and is president of the student council. He…

Early Morning Alarm For Steinbach Fire Department

The Steinbach Fire Department was called out at 3:44 Wednesday morning to a location northeast of the city. Chief Kel Toews explains what happened. "We were called to a small grass fire at the corner…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login