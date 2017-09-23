The corner of Highway 1 and Provincial Road 206 is the new home of the rural municipality of Tache office and public works building.

Mayor Robert Rivard says combining the two buildings came at a cost saving of $1.7-million dollars, adding the total cost of the project was about $4.5-million.

"Half of it we took out of reserves and half of it we took out a debenture for it. So, it's $2.4-million we borrowed and we'll pay that back over ten years."

Rivard notes taxpayers will not see any change due to the construction of the municipal and public works building.

"What was really nice about the timing is we had a couple of debentures that came off the books just as this one was going on. So, there's actually no impact to the taxpayers because what we were paying on the others we'll just pay on this one now."

He says the previous municipal office has been leased at no cost to Thrifty Treasures and the local food bank.

"These two organizations were in really small spaces before so now we can lease them this building. They pay all the costs for it, but they don't pay for the building. They have a nice space."

Rivard adds his favourite part of the building is hearing all the good comments and seeing the positive reactions from residents.