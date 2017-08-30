HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…
The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…
Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…
Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…
Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…
The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…
Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…
Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…
A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…
Police are asking public assistance to identify a male caught on camera at the service station in Marchand on the evening of Saturday, August 12th. If you know the identity of this person, please…
Steinbach RCMP say two males are facing weapons' charges following an incident Friday evening. Officers stopped a vehicle on Provincial Road 302, just north of La Broquerie, at 10:28 p.m. They seized…
Same request, same result. That is what Hanover Reeve Stan Toews says has happened to their request for a speed limit reduction in the community of Kleefeld. Toews notes the speed limit along College…
A 15-year-old girl was stabbed at the Pembina Valley Baptist Church in Winkler Sunday afternoon. The female youth was located by Winkler police at approximately 1:00 p.m, suffering from multiple stab…
The District Manager of the Seine/Rat River Conservation District is expecting issues like localized flooding to get a lot more attention through a consultation process announced last week by the…
The Richer Community Club has received a $20,000 grant from Farm Credit Canada to develop a permanent rodeo arena. Pat Stolwyk, President of the Richer Roughstock Rodeo, says this is huge for the…