HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division.

Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth rates, the division is only anticipating more growth.

"I think we're really well prepared for this and we're well prepared for this growth," notes Dueck. "We're building a new school in Niverville and we continue to advocate for an addition in Mitchell. We'll continue to do that work so that we can continue to have the excellent facilities we have today for all of our students for many years to come."

He says most schools in the division showed an increase in student enrolment with significant increases at Niverville Collegiate and Southwood School. Dueck notes there was a decrease at Woodlawn School and adds it's interesting to see there are communities within a community.