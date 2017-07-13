×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year.

"We've had a lot of residential permits taken out. We've already surpassed our 2016 total of 50. We've already had 107 dwelling units added for 2017. The majority of them are multi-family."

There have been 64 multi-family units started this year. There have also been 43 single-family housing starts in the first half of the year compared to 44 for all of last year. Gaudet notes the multi-family units include a nice mix of apartments, condos, duplexes and townhouses.

The city has issued $29.3 million worth of building permits up to June 30th compared to $25 million in the first six months of 2016.

As for major commercial projects, Gaudet says one is underway and there is another in the planning stages.

"We have the rezoning that's happening at 333 Loewen Boulevard, the Steinbach Family Medical Building, that's a proposed mixed-use building. That could be quite a large project for the city. There is the motel that is currently being constructed along Highway #52 across from Southland Church. Those are the two big projects."

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

2017 01 chris

Steinbach City Council Thrilled By Approval Of Annexation

The Mayor of Steinbach says city council is very pleased that the Manitoba Municipal Board has approved the city's revised annexation plan. The board has okayed a plan that would see the city add…

Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017

Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year. "We've had…

Ritchot Mayoral Candidates Part 1

Residents in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot are heading to the polls next week for a by-election. Chris Ewen of Ile des Chenes is one of four candidates running for the position of Mayor. Ewen…
2016 07 owen reimer

Financial Adviser Says No Need To Panic Over Bank Of Canada Rate Increase

A financial adviser in Steinbach says the first increase in the Bank of Canada rate in seven years is nothing to worry about. The central bank upped its overnight rate by a quarter-point Wednesday to…

Road Safety Play Park Benefits From Community Support

Construction is nearing completion on a new road safety play park at Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Executive Director Vicki Olatundun says they are also putting in a new meeting room for some of…

Six Occupants Involved In Two Vehicle Collision

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…

Missing Thompson Man Believed To Be In Blumenort-Steinbach Area

A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…

Niverville Resident Starts Petition To Pursue Independent Police Department

Over 350 Niverville residents have signed a petition calling for town council to conduct a study to determine if an independent police department would be feasible for Niverville. Lindsay Unrau and…

Steinbach Revised Annexation Plan Approved By Municipal Board

The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…

Storm Blasts Tolstoi Area

Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…

Mayor Okay With Steinbach Ranking On Best Cities To Live List

Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…

Steinbach Food Bank To Be Expanded

Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…

A New BMX Track Being Built At A.D. Penner Park

Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…
2016 04 judy klassen

Klassen Quits Liberal Leadership Race

Liberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux.

You're Going The Wrong Way!

A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on a small pole. Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am. Police say the 17-year-old…

Stop Sign Marred With Graffiti In Steinbach

Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with…

One Taken To Hospital After Early Evening Crash

Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says one vehicle was travelling…

Highway Construction Season Has Started

Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks. Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews…
chris goertzen1 2014 05

AMM President Concerned Over Proposed Hydro Rate Increase

The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…

Credit Unions Ordered To Not Use 'Bank' Terminology

The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login