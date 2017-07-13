Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017

A two-vehicle crash reduced the flow of traffic on Highway 12 in front of Superstore in the southbound lanes for about 45 minutes around noon Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy chief Ron…
A missing Thompson man is believed to be in the Blumenort-Steinbach area. Thompson RCMP says just before 11:30 a.m. on July 1 they were notified of an abandoned vehicle parked near the Miles Hart…
Over 350 Niverville residents have signed a petition calling for town council to conduct a study to determine if an independent police department would be feasible for Niverville. Lindsay Unrau and…
The Manitoba Municipal Board has approved Steinbach's revised annexation plan. The Board has issued its decision following a June 7th hearing that was called after the city's original proposal for a…
Rain gauge showing almost 3 inches. An intense thunderstorm hit parts of southeastern Manitoba along the U.S. border Tuesday night. The Tolstoi area got almost three inches of rain along with…
Steinbach ranks 132nd on the list of best places to live in Canada in a ranking by MoneySense magazine. The ranking takes into account things like the economy, home affordability, taxes, services,…
Southeast Helping Hands in Steinbach is going ahead with an expansion. Hank Klassen, who chairs the board of the food bank, says they have finally received approval of their plans from the city and…
Visitors to A.D. Penner Park in Steinbach may have noticed a lot of work being done between baseball diamond #2 and the pond. Russ Dyck is the Head of Steinbach Parks and Recreation. He says the City…
Liberal MLA Judy Klassen of Steinbach has dropped out of the Manitoba Liberal leadership race. Klassen has thrown her support behind fellow MLA Cindy Lamoureux.
A young motorist made a wrong turn in Steinbach early Tuesday morning and ended up getting his car hung up on a small pole. Steinbach RCMP received the call at 2:30 am. Police say the 17-year-old…
Graffiti defaced one of the stop signs at the intersection of Barkman Avenue and Second Street in Steinbach. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works in Steinbach says vandalism seems to go in spurts with…
Two vehicles collided at the four-way intersection just west of Highway 12 on Park Road shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says one vehicle was travelling…
Motorists can expect delays along several highways in the region in the coming weeks. Larry Halayko is Executive Director of Construction and Maintenance with Manitoba Infrastructure. He says crews…
The president of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities has written a letter to the Public Utilities Board expressing concern over Manitoba Hydro's five-year rate hike proposal. Hydro has…
The Steinbach Credit Union, along with credit unions across Canada, have been ordered to stop using the terms 'bank', 'banker', and 'banking'. That decision was announced on June 30 by the Office of…