Housing Construction Driving Growth In Steinbach In 2017

Housing starts in Steinbach up to the end of June are more than double the total for all of last year. City Planner Lacey Gaudet says residential construction is driving growth this year.

"We've had a lot of residential permits taken out. We've already surpassed our 2016 total of 50. We've already had 107 dwelling units added for 2017. The majority of them are multi-family."

There have been 64 multi-family units started this year. There have also been 43 single-family housing starts in the first half of the year compared to 44 for all of last year. Gaudet notes the multi-family units include a nice mix of apartments, condos, duplexes and townhouses.

The city has issued $29.3 million worth of building permits up to June 30th compared to $25 million in the first six months of 2016.

As for major commercial projects, Gaudet says one is underway and there is another in the planning stages.

"We have the rezoning that's happening at 333 Loewen Boulevard, the Steinbach Family Medical Building, that's a proposed mixed-use building. That could be quite a large project for the city. There is the motel that is currently being constructed along Highway #52 across from Southland Church. Those are the two big projects."