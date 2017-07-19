House Move Slows Traffic Along Highway 52

Road Closed Near Niverville One mile of road southeast of Niverville will be closed to traffic for the next couple of days. Wes Fehr is Manager of Works and Operations for the Rural Municipality of Hanover. He says Road 20…

Ste. Anne Sees Record Construction Numbers The Town of Ste. Anne is having a record construction year. CAO Marc Darker says the value of building permits pulled in the first six months of 2017 has already exceeded the value of permits pulled…

Crops In The Southeast Filling Out The Provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach says he saw a lot of good things on his weekly crop tour Monday. Earl Bargen says warm weather crops like corn and soybeans are progressing nicely.…

Fire In Steinbach Prompts Reminder A fire in Steinbach Monday night has prompted the fire department to issue a reminder. Assistant Deputy Chief Mike Penner says they were called to a construction site in the vicinity of 135 Grandview…

BC Smoke Reaches Steinbach Environment Canada has confirmed the haze that has lingered in the southern Manitoba sky the last few days is, in fact, smoke from forest fires in British Columbia and the foothills of Alberta.…

Hospitals In Southern Health To Continue Offering Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says a move to discontinue physiotherapy and occupational therapy in hospitals is exclusive to hospitals in Winnipeg. He adds the plan was announced last week at the…

"Avoiding A Collision Starts Before You Get In The Vehicle" Even one fatality is too many, says an RCMP media relations officer. Tara Seel says there were 48 collisions resulting in 52 deaths at this time last year, compared to 33 collisions resulting in 36…

Car Torched In Steinbach RCMP say it appears arson was the cause of a car fire in Steinbach early Sunday morning. Police say they were called to a location on Main Street just after midnight where a vehicle was burning.…

CWD Threatens More Than Just Big Game Herds In Manitoba The Manitoba Wildlife Federation will soon be launching an awareness campaign to educate the public on Chronic Wasting Disease, otherwise known as CWD. It is a sister disease to Bovine Spongiform…

Lorette Splash Park Still Closed The Mayor of Tache says opening the splash park in Lorette is taking longer than expected. Back in spring, Robert Rivard reported they needed to fix a leaky pipe and replace a pump. But Rivard says…

Break-In At La Broquerie Co-op Steinbach RCMP are investigating a break-in at the Co-op Store in La Broquerie. Police say they were notified on Saturday that the front door of the store had been ripped off of its hinges. They add…

Hydro Crews Continue Work Along Highway 52 Manitoba Hydro crews continue to work along Highway 52 as they string conductor line for the Bipole III project. This work is done with the assistance of a helicopter, although work is dependent upon…

Power Outage On Lumber Avenue Monday-Service Restored The power is out this morning for some residents in the vicinity of Lumber Avenue in Steinbach. Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse says that's the result of a pole fire. He adds they got the alarm at 4:43…

Local RCMP Arrest Drunk Driver and Disqualified Driver Steinbach RCMP report they caught a drunk driver Friday evening with a blood-alcohol level three times above the legal limit. Officers stopped a car on the Trans-Canada Highway just after 11:00 p.m.…