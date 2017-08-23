House Fire Started From Burning Candle

A burning candle left unattended is what caused a house fire southwest of Kleefeld Tuesday afternoon.

John Schroeder is District Fire Chief for Kleefeld. Schroeder explains a homeowner living along Road 32 North came home and upon opening the door, noticed black smoke inside. They closed the door and dialed 911. Schroeder says closing the door was the right move.

"Because there could have been more flames," says Schroeder. "If they had opened the door, we would have had a fire then, there's no doubt."

Schroeder says when he talked to the homeowner about the fire starting on a little table in the corner of the living room, it hit her that she had left a candle burning there before leaving home.

"She felt bad," he says.

According to Schroeder, the fire snuffed itself out before firefighters ever entered the house and in fact, he says there was very little fire damage to the home. But, heat and smoke damage were extensive.

"The Commissioner is saying one hundred thousand dollars plus," he says. "It's unfortunate that it was caused by just a small candle."

The fire produced a lot of black smoke. Schroeder says the end of the couch caught fire and he says burning foam and fabric from furniture causes black smoke and a lot of heat.

He says the concept is the same as a structure fire, noting the house will probably be gutted. The house is about nine years old. Schroeder says the homeowner has insurance.

The Grunthal Fire Department was called in for assistance. Crews were on scene until about 6:30 pm.

There were no injuries.

