Hot Weather And Lack Of Rain Increasing Risk Of Grass Fires

A teenager from Steinbach faces charges of being in possession of a weapon following an incident Friday evening. Steinbach RCMP were called to the Subway parking lot on Main Street after someone…
There was a widespread power outage in Steinbach Monday morning. It started shortly before five o'clock. Scott Powell with Manitoba Hydro says 1,165 customers were without hydro for about ninety-five…
A severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday morning for the Southeast has been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning for a few RM's, including the City of Steinbach. Environment Canada says the…
Steinbach Fire was called to a car fire at 8:00 Monday morning. Assistant chief Russ Reimer says when the driver attempted to start the vehicle there was a malfunction and something on top of the…
After a fire destroyed the men's dormitory at Providence University College in June, plans are in the works to have new dorms ready to go by January 2019. Bergen Hall caught fire June 1st and was a…
A man from Richer faces a lengthy list of charges following an incident Friday in Winnipeg. At approximately 11:30 pm, police observed a vehicle driving erratically in the city's west end. The…
It has been a busy week for the newly formed council in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Mayor Chris Ewen says since being sworn in last Monday council has been hard at work making up for three…
A hog producer near Ste. Anne says this has been a very challenging spring and summer. Margaret Rempel says her farm has remained free of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus but is in a buffer zone…
Construction crews have been working to raise Highway 75 to 2009 flood levels, matching with Interstate 29 in North Dakota. The highway is critical in linking Manitoba to the U.S., but often closes…
Lac Du BonnetRCMPp responded to a single vehicle collision on provincial road 433 around 6:30 saturday evening. The vehicle lost control on a gravel portion of the road, entered the ditch rolled and…
Three 4-H members from the Southeast attended the Global 4-H Summit in Ottaway this July. Noel Fenez says there were over 500 attendants and delegates from 35 countries during the four-day summit.…
The Reeve for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin had a quick chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kenora, Ont. Friday morning. Greg Janzen said he hopped in his boat at the cabin and traveled…
With hot humid weather here in the Southeast, residents should be on the lookout for heat exhaustion symptoms. That according to Dr. Michael Routledge the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern…
The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is seeing an increased demand for its services. The centre provides assistance to the poorest of the poor with its main emphasis being a home care…
The Niverville Heritage Centre held a grand opening on Wednesday for their new garden expansion project. Chair of the garden enhancement comity Shirley Hoult says approximately one hundred people…