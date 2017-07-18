Hospitals In Southern Health To Continue Offering Physiotherapy and Occupational Therapy

×

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says a move to discontinue physiotherapy and occupational therapy in hospitals is exclusive to hospitals in Winnipeg. He adds the plan was announced last week at the suggestion of the Regional Health Authority in Winnipeg which wants those services handled by the private sector.

"The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority felt that there were other options available to individuals, in doing their assessment of in terms of how people access physio and occupational2017 07 kelvin goertzenHealth Minister Kelvin Goertzen therapy. So it is specific to the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority."

Goertzen says, as with all of the changes underway in health care, this one will be closely monitored to make sure it has the desired effect.

"We announced a few weeks ago that we would have a Shared Services Manitoba central organization that would look at services and other services right across the province. We've asked that organization to ensure that they're looking at this new approach to make sure it's having the right effect, that people aren't falling through the cracks, that it's not going to cost more money in the long run than any type of short-term efficiencies."

Goertzen adds, contrary to some reports, the government will help people who can't afford to pay for private physiotherapy or occupational therapy to make sure they get the services they need.

"There is a provision for those who can't afford the services and also for children. But, obviously, any change to the health care system is a challenge so we want to make sure that anytime there is any kind of change, and this is true for all of the changes that are happening in health care now, to ensure that it's sustainable for the future. But there is an ongoing monitoring to make sure that the effect they're hoping it has is actually borne out."

