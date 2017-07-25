The foundation at Bethesda Regional Health Centre had annual cleaning on Monday.

Bill Linden is the grounds keeper at the hospital and says the fountain requires cleaning each summer after one of the trees near the fountain drops its spring flower buds into the water.

The water is drained, the money is removed, then the fountain is scrubbed clean, and finally, it's refilled with water and turned back on. Linden notes he puts all the money back into the fountain, minus the pennies which have a tendency to stain the bottom.

Water was flowing once again by Monday evening.