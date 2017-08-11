Richer Roughstock Rodeo Enforcing New Protocol On Swamp Fever

A spokesperson for the Richer Roughstock Rodeo says a new requirement to test horses for Swamp Fever has not affected the number of entries for their event this weekend. Pat Stolwyk explains it's something new this year that all horses must receive a test to check for Equine Infectious Anemia or Swamp Fever.

"The Heartland Rodeo Association has asked us, as a committee, for the safety of all animals involved, including our own, to have a Coggins test and then to enforce that Coggins test. So we have a station set up and any horse that's entering the rodeo grounds has to go through that station. Horses are inspected, their paperwork is inspected, it has to be vet-tested and it has to come up negative for Swamp Fever. Without that piece of paper, you're not allowed on our rodeo grounds at all."

Stolwyk says the test costs $60 dollars per animal and horse owners generally find that a small price to pay to ensure their animals are healthy. He notes the new requirement has not deterred anyone from entering the rodeo.

"No our entries are fine because we've implemented that. The people with their horses, they don't only use their horses to compete but they love these animals. The last thing you want to do is to see your animals sick. So these people (Heartland Rodeo Association) have asked us to implement it. We have and they've responded in kind by showing up and competing in our rodeo."

Swamp Fever can cause horses to become weak and can be fatal.