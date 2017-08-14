A Richer Roughstock Rodeo committee member says everything went well with the implementation of a mandatory Coggins test.

Marty Pitura says the entry numbers were on par with previous years, noting most rodeo entries seem to be a bit down this year. Overall, he notes the weekend went well.

"We started off Friday night with the Bull-nanza. We had 18 in the bull riding and seven juniors. On Saturday we started off with the full rodeo, once again, very good weather."

Rodeo president Pat Stolwyk says preliminary counts show a rise in weekend attendance, adding the weekend went smoothly, minus one incident Sunday afternoon when a bronc rider was thrown from the horse.

"He went off the back of the horse and we landed on his shoulders and his neck, so, kind of knocked him out a little bit, but he's okay."

Stolwyk notes the rider was conscious when he was loaded into the ambulance and taken to Ste. Anne Hospital for observation.

He adds a thank you to all who helped out during the weekend to make it a success.