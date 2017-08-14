A former Steinbach resident is raving about the fireworks competition last weekend in Moosomin, Saskatchewan. Vern Toews, who now lives in Winnipeg, is a choreographer for CanFire Pyrotechnics which…
The annual Perseids meteor shower will be at its peak Saturday night. Local skywatcher Ken McAllister says the Perseids meteor shower is the remnants of comet Swift-Tuttle and, as the earth passes…
A borrowing by-law for the construction and equipping of the new Blumenort Fire Hall has been given first reading. Reeve Stan Toews says there was one complaint from a resident who wanted to make…
Emergency crews attended a two vehicle collision just north of Steinbach on Highway 12 around 4:15 Friday afternoon. Steinbach RCMP Constable Dennis Redikop says both vehicles had a single occupant.…
Crews have begun phase two of the card lock expansion project at the Ste Anne Co-op bulk fuel station on highway 12 in Steinbach. General manager Henry Nickel says the new bulk plant and temporary…
A three-day old fence and four headstones were damaged at Saint Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, about 4.5 miles south of Steinbach, last week Thursday. Steinbach RCMP Staff Sergeant…
A train traveling through the region today didn't quite make it to its destination. RCMP report about 20 cars were derailed north of Dominion City early this afternoon. No one sustained any injuries…
Manitoba Youth Job Centres here in the southeast are all reporting a good year. Mia Tamlin is the Youth Engagement Leader for Steinbach, she says they had a good number of students come through the…
Oakbank RCMP reported to a call about a missing 17-year-old male. RCMP say Ethan Sumner was last seen early Friday morning near Vimy Ridge Park in the 800 block of Portage Avenue. Sumner is known to…
The owner of Holiday RV in Steinbach is reminding boat owners about the safety equipment they need to have on board to comply with the law. Kevin Pankratz was reacting to what happened in Gimli last…
The Deputy District Fire Chief in Kleefeld says the outcome of a collision Thursday night could have been much worse. Armin Dueck says it happened on Highway #52 at Blatz Road, four miles west of…
The Steinbach Dairy Queen raised $10,000 for the Children's Miracle Network through their annual Miracle Treat Day. Owner Jo Unger extends a big thanks to everyone who came out and enjoyed a Blizzard…
A spokesperson for the Richer Roughstock Rodeo says a new requirement to test horses for Swamp Fever has not affected the number of entries for their event this weekend. Pat Stolwyk explains it's…
Approval has been given for provincial Disaster Funding Assistance (DFA) in the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie. Reeve Lewis Weiss says they applied for funding at 36 different sites about 35 were…
The CEO of International Dairy Queen was in Steinbach Thursday morning for Miracle Treat Day. John Gainor was met in Steinbach by Dairy Queen Owner Jo Unger, Provencher MP Ted Falk, Steinbach MLA…