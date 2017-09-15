Honey Producers Wrap Up A Below Average Year

Residents of Steinbach are being warned that the sights and sounds of emergency lights and sirens will be very evident in the city next week Tuesday. A mock disaster is being staged by the Steinbach…
Speeding continues to be an issue on Park Road in Steinbach, east of the golf course. Citizens on Patrol conducted a speedwatch Monday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00. 28 of the 431 vehicles heading…
Mayor Chris Goertzen is pleased with new census data released Wednesday which shows the median 'household' income in Steinbach increased 16.6% between 2005 and 2015. Statistics Canada reports the…
The ninth annual Niverville Recreation and Wellness Showcase gave Niverville residents a look at this year's fall programming options Tuesday evening. Niverville Recreation Director Chantel Todd says…
Council for the Rural Municipality of Hanover has set a deadline by when tenants need to move out of three homes along Peters Lane in Mitchell. Last month, council denied a request by Boyd Penner to…
Shortly before 9:00 Wednesday morning a semi pulling a main tanker with approximately 40,000 litres of diesel and a pup unit with around 11,500 litres of gas crashed and caught fire east of Richer on…
Extrication was required in a two vehicle collision early Wednesday afternoon. Steinbach Fire assistant chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the intersection of Brandt Street and Ellice Avenue…
Two teenage boys from the RM of St. Clements have been arrested following multiple incidents of shots being fired early Saturday morning. Shots were fired at a parked vehicle at Birds Hill Park, in…
The cause of a two-vehicle collision two miles south of Steinbach this morning has been determined. Steinbach RCMP says the head on collision between a northbound van and a southbound semi-truck with…
STARS Air Ambulance has transported one patient to the Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday morning. The collision occurred shortly before 10 a.m. about two…
The Steinbach Fire Department was called to 23 Appleton Place in Steinbach at 8:15 this morning. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer explains the call initially came in as a fire inside the oven. "It…
Statistics Canada reports incomes in Steinbach grew by an average of 16.6 per cent from 2005 to 2015. It says data from the 2016 census shows the median household income in Steinbach is just over…