Highway Construction Will Slow Traffic West Of Steinbach

There is going to be some highway construction beginning later this week along Highway 52 near Steinbach.

Dustin Booy is Director of the Contract Services Branch for Manitoba Infrastructure. He says the department is undertaking what is called a micro-surfacing project in the westbound lanes of that highway. The process of micro-surfacing involves a thin material composed of oil and sand spread over roadways to deal with rutting conditions.

Booy says the work will be done from Mitchell all the way to about two kilometres west of Highway 12 in Steinbach. The project is scheduled to start either Wednesday or Thursday. Booy says it should take about one week to complete.

During construction, traffic will be down to a single lane in the westbound direction. There will be no change in the eastbound lanes. Booy says motorists can expect flag persons to direct traffic and the speed limit will be reduced to 60 kilometres per hour.

According to Booy, the cost of this project is about $240,000.

