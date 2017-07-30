Highway 75 Construction Near St. Jean Continues

Construction crews have been working to raise Highway 75 to 2009 flood levels, matching with Interstate 29 in North Dakota. The highway is critical in linking Manitoba to the U.S., but often closes due to flooding in spring.

The construction is part of a five year, $200 million project to raise 26 kilometres of highway.

R.M. of Montcalm Reeve Derek Sabourin says the construction zone near St. Jean reaches about 5 kilometres, stretching 1 kilometre south of town and 2 kilometres north.

“Hopefully by late fall construction for this is completed, and there's just north into Morris to finish in the following years,” he said.

Both entrances to St. Jean are also being updated.

Two-way traffic continues southbound on Highway 75 where reconstruction of the Plum River bridge is taking place.

Sabourin reminds drivers to be cautious in the area and follow posted speeds.

“There will be a lot of construction, lots of trucks turning in and out of the work area,” he said.

He adds weather has been cooperating with this year's projects.