High Water Consumption In Grunthal

Traffic Delays Expected From Pioneer Days Parade If you are driving around Steinbach Friday morning, you will want to take note that the 49th running of the Pioneer Days Parade will impact traffic. Dolly Doerksen with Steinbach Chamber of Commerce…

Friday Deadliest Day For Motorists On A Long Weekend Friday is the deadliest day of a long weekend, according to Manitoba Public Insurance. Spokesperson Brian Smiley says, on average, two people are killed and more than 100 others are injured on…

Tools Stolen From House Under Construction Steinbach RCMP need your help in solving a crime that happened last month in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds. Police say sometime between July 19th at 10:30 pm and July 20th at 10:30 am, tools…

First Community Market Brings Many To La Broquerie There was a total of 27 vendors at the first Entrepreneurial Biz Camp and Community Market in La Broquerie. CDC projects officer Richard Turenne says there were 17 campers, which is a record high in…

New Health Centre Almost Complete Five and a half years from the initial vision, Bethesda Primary Care Centre in Steinbach is all but ready to open. The Centre is located at 381 Stonebridge Crossing just off Loewen Boulevard near…

Grunthal Drop Zone Summer Programming In Full Swing The Grunthal Drop Zone is making good use of their new recreation area. Drop Zone Director Steve Elias says the community of Grunthal has been a huge support over the last few years, which has…

Unemployment Rate In Steinbach Pretty Strong The unemployment rate in Steinbach is looking strong. That according to Ben Dueck, the executive director of the Chamber of Commerce in Steinbach. Dueck says while Steinbach is in a good place for…

What Makes Some Manitobans Healthier Than Others? A new medical study is looking into how behaviours and personal characteristics affect chronic disease risk. Director Peter Jones from the Richardson Centre for Functional Foods and Nutraceuticals…

Illegal Fire Pit Results In Close Call In Grunthal A reminder that not all fire pits are approved within the Rural Municipality of Hanover. The reminder comes following an incident Tuesday in Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says firefighters…

Alcohol Stolen In Ste. Genevieve Break-In A break and enter was reported at the Ste. Genevieve General Store in Ste. Genevieve last week Friday at 2:46 a.m. Steinbach RCMP says three individuals arrived at the store in a white Ford F-150 and…

25% Of STARS Record Responses In July Were In The Southeast 25% or 24 of the record setting 95 calls STARS Air Ambulance attended in the month of July were in the Southeast. The previous call record was in July of last year when STARS attended 63 scenes.…

Fewer And Fewer Farms In Hanover Statistics show the number of farms in the Rural Municipality of Hanover has been decreasing steadily over the past twenty years. Stats from the 1996 Census showed there were 640 farms in Hanover.…

Subdivision For Industrial Condominium Approved In Steinbach Steinbach City Council approved a subdivision at their Tuesday council meeting for the development of an 8 unit industrial condominium at 131 Industrial Road. The proposed condominium is a 160 by 40…

The Month Of July Was Warmer And Drier Than Average The month of July was both warmer and drier than average in southeastern Manitoba. That according to Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips. He says the Southeast was an average of…