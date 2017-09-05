High Dose Flu Vaccine Announced For Seniors

A high-dose flu vaccine for seniors has been announced for Manitoba and will be the first of its kind in Canada.



Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says this vaccine will better protect vulnerable residents of personal care homes from influenza.

"Studies show that people over the age of 65 that live in personal care homes are most at risk of complications or death related to influenza," says Goertzen. "That's why we're the first in Canada to introduce this new type of vaccine to better protect these vulnerable people and keep them healthy when the flu starts to circulate this winter."

Lower respiratory tract infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis, are a leading cause of hospital admissions in adults aged 65 years or older, especially in frail older adults. The number of personal care home residents admitted to hospital varies considerably between facilities but is more frequent during the time of peak influenza activity.



The vaccine provides a higher level of protection against two types of influenza A and one type of influenza B predicted to be circulating in North America this fall and winter.

The minister noted public health officials will review data on the use and effectiveness of the high-dose flu vaccine in personal care homes to support future vaccine decisions.



The flu vaccine is typically available from health care providers by early October.