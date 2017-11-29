Hearings Announced For Additional Hydro Increase

Steinbach's Outdoor Skating Rink Opened Already Last Night Warm weather hasn’t stopped the outdoor skating rink at the T.G. Smith Centre in Steinbach from opening. Jason Peters of Steinbach Parks and Rec says the ice was officially opened for the first time…

Steinbach's New Hotel Opening In Early 2018 Steinbach's newest hotel could open by the end of January. In September of last year, Harv Barkman appeared before Steinbach City Council. Following a conditional use hearing, Barkman was given…

Jumbotron Installation Pushed Back The installation of the new jumbotron in the Centennial in Steinbach has been delayed. The Steinbach Pistons announced earlier this month that a large 16 and a half foot by 11-foot screen would be…

Municipalities Given Three Weeks To Decide On Marijuana Manitoba municipal leaders learned Tuesday they have less than one month to decide whether to allow sales of marijuana in their jurisdictions. During their annual Association of Manitoba…

Manitoba New Home Warranty Act Delayed Until 2020 The Manitoba Government has announced it is delaying the start of the New Home Warranty Act by two years. It was due to take effect January 1st, 2018 but has been pushed back to 2020. Justice…

St Pierre Resident Raises Parking Concerns Along Highway 205 Council for the Village of St Pierre has submitted a request to the province asking that the no parking zone be extended along Highway 205 near Highway 59. Councilor Raymond Maynard says a resident…

New Municipal Burn Ban Signs Announced The province and the Association of Manitoba Municipalities Tuesday announced a standardized sign to be used by municipalities when they institute a fire ban. Chris Goertzen, President of the…

Emma Lafreniere Wins $25,000 For Home Renovations Emma Lafreniere won a whopping $25,000 as the grand prize winner of the E.G. Penner Building Centre Fall Home Renovation Giveaway. She says she got a call informing her that she was one of three…

Outdoor Rinks Could Open This Week It might be warmer than normal, but that hasn't sent a knockout punch to outdoor skating rinks in the Rural Municipality of Hanover. Lisa Baldwin is Manager of Recreation and Community Services. She…

Giving Tuesday Follows Two Days Of Spending First came Black Friday, then was Cyber Monday and today is Giving Tuesday. After two days of spending, Giving Tuesday is intended as a day to give back. Patti Fries is Board Chair for The Steinbach…

Apartments Approved For Ste. Agathe The Mayor of Ritchot says Ste. Agathe needs more rental units in order for that community to continue growing. And Chris Ewen says there is a plan in the works to help fill that need. A public…

Some Manitoba Ambulances Now Being Geo-Posted A new term has surfaced in the area of ambulance services in Manitoba. That term is 'geo-posting'. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what this means. "If you go to our 911 centre in Brandon,…

Pedestrian Transported To Hospital After Hit By Van A pedestrian in a scooter was crossing Main Street at Lumber Avenue in Steinbach and was hit by a van traveling east on Main Street shortly before 5 p.m. Monday. Steinbach Fire assistant deputy fire…

More Info On Saturday Collision RCMP have released a little more information about a two-vehicle collision Saturday afternoon at a country intersection near Quarry Oaks Golf Course. Police say a woman, driving a small sport utility…