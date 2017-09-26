Health Minister Seeks Input On Mental Health, Addictions Treatment

Manitobans are being asked for their input in a survey on mental health, substance abuse and addiction challenges. Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explains what he is looking for from this survey.

"The survey engages both the public, those who have lived experiences with mental health and addictions, and also those who are working in the system of mental health and addictions. It asks, 'What has your experience been, in terms of how the system looks today? And, what would you like the system to look like tomorrow, to be more responsive to those that you are helping or for those who need help?'"

Goertzen this is an opportunity for people to suggest improvements in such areas as treatment and access to treatment.

"Governments do best when they listen to people. Government can't act on everything, government won't act on everything, but it is important to get that feedback so that, when you're building a system, you're doing it based on evidence that isn't just evidence that is coming from consultants, which is important, but you want the feedback from people as well."

He adds his intent is to develop a focused mental health and addiction strategic plan that will lead to better services. Goertzen says for people have concerns about a lack of access to treatment for mental health, substance abuse and addiction, this is their opportunity to influence improvements.

A draft report, based on the survey, is due by December 31st and the final report is to be finished by next spring.

The survey is available online; you can simply search for Manitoba Mental Health Survey.