Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says he has finished all of the major announcements regarding the changes in the delivery of health care in Manitoba. Goertzen adds that while change is constant in health care due to research and innovation, he is largely finished with the realignment of the system...

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen"In terms of the alignment of the system. I would certainly say that we're far closer to the end than the beginning in terms of how we want to see the system re-aligned. By far, I think the majority of those alignment issues have already been announced and now, of course, we have to execute them."

Goertzen adds two key announcements are at the centre of the changes.

"The shared services part of the health system so that we are doing things together across Manitoba, that was a big part of the changes. Obviously, the emergency reorganization in Winnipeg, to put us more in line with cities like Calgary and Vancouver which have less Emergency Rooms, lower wait times, but much higher population, those have been announced."

Goertzen notes because health care consumes almost half of the provincial budget, he will constantly be looking at research and ideas to make it better and more efficient.