Headway Helping Youth And Their Families

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway.

Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And Family Services, Hanover School Division, Addictions Foundation of Manitoba as well as Southern Health to develop a coordinated approach to help troubled young people.

Brown says money raised Wednesday will go towards their operating budget. She notes there are a few lines in their budget which she is especially passionate about. One of those is a client support class which allows them to provide things for their clients which they might not otherwise be able to afford. This could include buying groceries or even steel toe shoes for someone looking for a job.

Headway has been around for about a year and a half. According to Brown, four young people have already graduated from the program.

"I can credit that to each of the agencies that we work with," says Brown. "Just a phenomenal group of people that we work with and the agencies being very stable themselves."

She notes they are currently working with about 19 individuals. Many of them have had small successes which could include using less drugs, attending school more or visiting a mental health worker.

"Certainly our hope is just to keep impacting more and more people," says Brown.

Steinbach RCMP Staff Sergeant Harold Laninga says Headway helps not only kids but their families. And he says it has a ripple effect.

"By helping these youth we're hoping that we're helping their children also that aren't even born yet," notes Laninga. "We're making that kind of impact we believe on society."

He says Headway changes the way RCMP does business. While most police work is reactive, Laninga says through Headway they are being proactive.

"If they have an issue we're trying to help them get past that issue so that they can just be more productive in their lives," he says.

School Offices Now Open

Accepting new student registrations for the 2017-18 school year. Learn More...

More Local News

Headway Helping Youth And Their Families

The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…

Grunthal Fire Department Called Out Five Times Tuesday

The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…

Bicycle Stolen From SBC On Monday

Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…

Unexpected Allergic Reaction Catches Softball Player Off Guard

A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…

Vandals Target Vehicles Tuesday Night

RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
2015 05 hsd

HSD Surpasses 8,000 Students

Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…

Classes Already Underway At Red River College

Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…

New Health Pact Good News, But Too Soon To Know Impact: RHA

The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…

Man Caught At Emerson Border Pleads Guilty

A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…

Hollywood Comes To Steinbach, Local Extras Excited To Take Part

Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…

Field Fire South Of Sarto

Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…

Just Like The Good Old Days

The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…

Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…

Tall Flames at Crikside Under Control

Tall flames were spotted at Crikside Enterprises just northeast of Steinbach late Monday evening by passing motorists who then proceeded to call 911 when emergency crews weren't needed. Property…

Harvest Of Spring Cereals Well Underway In The Southeast

Harvesting equipment is a common sight this week in southeastern Manitoba as we have had a return to warm, drier weather. Earl Bargen is the provincial Farm Production Adviser in Steinbach. He says…

Injuries Are Minor After Two Vehicle Crash On Ekron-Oswald

Two vehicles crashed two-and-a-half miles south of Highway 52 on Ekron-Oswald Road around 3:30 Monday afternoon. La Broquerie captain Darren Dundas explains a car rear-ended a CO-OP fuel truck and it…

Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one…

Movie Being Shot In Steinbach Today

Movie crews work to set up the 'How It Ends' filming area Monday morning. Extras were asked to meet at Steinbach Mennonite Church while semi trucks, RCMP vehicles, and Manitoba Hydro trucks gathered…

Thousands Of Dollars Raised At Local Benefit Concert

Thousands of dollars were raised for two local charities Saturday night. Spokesperson Dorinda Penner says the Roots Benefit Concert raised money for ROC Eastman and Today House, two local charities…

Car Towed After Fuel Leaking From Gas Tank

A car parked at Clearspring Centre had fuel leaking from the gas tank Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was called to the scene shortly before 3:00 and assistant deputy fire chief Mike Penner says the…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login