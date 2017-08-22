Harvest To Get Into Full Swing If Weather Cooperates

Farmers here in the southeast are hoping for a period of warm, dry weather to continue the harvest. Kevin Peters of Herbsigwil Farms in the Randolph/Kleefeld area says they got going last week and took off about 200 acres of wheat.

"We started with our first quarter of spring wheat and got done on the weekend. It looks pretty good; quality is showing about good, yield would be average."

Peters says, weather permitting, their harvest operations will get into high gear this week, noting they've got a lot more spring wheat to combine and the canola is also ready to go. He notes canola looks good.

"Visually it looks really good but I'm always reluctant to say until we get the combine in there."

He adds long-season crops like corn, soybeans and sunflowers need a good rain, but he would also appreciate good harvesting weather.



"We could really use a good rain for our later crops, our corn, soybeans and sunflowers, but really, I would like it to just rain or not rain. We wish we would just get a good rain and then be done with the rain."