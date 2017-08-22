Harvest To Get Into Full Swing If Weather Cooperates

Manitoba and the federal government have come to terms on a deal on health funding. Our province had been the last one to hold out after negotiations on a federal-provincial deal broke down and…
Watersports enthusiasts gathered at the Roseau River Park Friday afternoon to see the unveiling of a new canoe-kayak-tubing interpretation map. The map was created to make the river easier and safer…
Loewen Boulevard in Steinbach has been temporarily closed from Old Tom Road to Hirschfeld Road. Randy Reimer, head of Public Works, says the provincial government is doing some work there. "Water…
A family from Steinbach had the opportunity Monday to witness a total solar eclipse. Ken McAllister and his family had been planning this trip for more than a year. He says they chose Huntington,…
A camper trailer is a total loss after a fire early Monday afternoon. Steinbach Fire was dispatched to Road 42N in Blumenort, one mile north of Provincial Road 311 off Penner Drive. Deputy Chief Ron…
Steinbach RCMP report extensive vandalism was done early Saturday morning at the Gauthier Soils Gravel pits north of Richer, east of Provincial Road 302. A number of machines were heavily damaged by…
A two-year-old girl was killed following an incident Thursday in Pinawa. Lac du Bonnet RCMP were called out at approximately 10:40 am to a serious incident at Wilderness Edge Retreat and Conference…
A local skywatcher and his family have made their way to eastern Oregon in order to watch the solar eclipse in totality Monday. Ken McAllister says there is a band in the United States stretching…
Summer of 2017 is passing by quickly as students will return to classes in just over two weeks. The Hanover School Division calendar will be coming out later this week. Assistant Superintendent Chris…
The Chief Executive Officer of HavenGroup in Steinbach says the Rest Haven nursing home has been approved for a further safety improvement. David Driedger outlines what will be happening. "We're…
78 Vintage Boler Campers and their owners gathered in St. Malo this weekend for the 8th annual get together. Another one of the vintage Boler campers Next year the camper rally is moving to the Red…
The Mayor of Steinbach, in his role President of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities, is very pleased that the provincial government has chosen to set up a singular department of Municipal…
Ice making at the Landmark arena has received a major setback. Mark Stropko is President of the Landmark Recreation Association. He says about two and a half weeks ago, their arena manager walked…
The annual Hanover Ag Fair is on in Grunthal this weekend. Curtis Dawydiuk is the President of the Hanover Ag Society. He says the fair is about celebrating agriculture and rural living. He notes…
soccer teams from all over Manitoba are at the Steinbach Soccer Park Saturday afternoon for the Manitoba Soccer Association Grassroots Soccer Festival. The Grassroots Soccer Festival includes both…