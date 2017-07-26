Harv's Air Training Third Generation Of Family Pilots



The tradition of pilots continues amongst the Penner family at Harv's Air in Steinbach.

Adam Penner says his dad Harv started the air service in 1973 and, growing up around planes, Penner notes he couldn't help but get interested adding he received his pilot's license at the age of 17. Penner says his son Dylan, who is 14, shares the same passion and it's exciting to see a third generation carry on the tradition.

"My dad started the tradition and he's been very good not to push it on us (Penner and his two brothers). He was there and the offer was open, but he didn't force us in, it was our choice. Just my youngest brother Luke has his license, he's also an instructor and examiner. My mom [has her pilot's license] too."

Penner says when he got his license you had to be 16, however, someone can now start lessons at the age of 14 and complete all the requirements at 16, getting their pilot's license before their driver's license.

"Both have their challenges," notes Penner. "In driving your biggest concern is other drivers. In flying the sky is a big place, so your biggest concern is yourself and thinking ahead. When you fly an airplane you can't stop, you can't pull over to the side of the road and take care of issues, you have to keep it moving and deal with it as you go. So, both present challenges, but with a motivated student and hard work, people can definitely do it."

Dylan Penner says he's turning 15 in September and completed his ground training last year with the air cadets. He notes he became inspired to become a pilot after watching his dad, uncles, and grandpa fly, as well, Penner says when he was ten he remembers going on a flight with his dad and, under supervision, guided the plane in the air.

"It's pretty exhilarating," notes Penner. "You take off and lift the plane. You get this nervousness, you always want to hold it level and impress the pilot in command."

Penner says he's currently completing his online air regulations course which will be followed by his air radio course and then working towards his solo flight, and finally receiving his pilot's license.