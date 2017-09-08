Hard Work Has Paid Off For Jordan St. Cyr

A singer/songwriter from Niverville has won first in his category through the Unsigned Only Music Competition.

Jordan St. Cyr says there were over 6,000 entries from over 100 countries and the win is very exciting.

"It was kind of like the same reaction when I had one of my kids," he laughs. "I was kind of speechless. I didn't know what to feel, I didn't know what to think, but a couple hours later it kind of sunk in."

St. Cyr says this makes a lot of the hard work really feel like it's paid off.

Indeed, the hard work is paying off as his latest single "Victory," is at number 6 on the Canadian Christian charts, and he also just won another competition earlier this summer in Nashville, TN. This victory came for his upcoming single, "In My Lifetime."

Faouzia from Carman won the grand prize and first in the teen category.