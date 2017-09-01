Hanover Issues Fire Ban

Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…
A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…
Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…
People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were…
Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…
CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…
The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…
The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…
Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…
A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…
RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…
Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…
The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…