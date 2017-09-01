Hanover Issues Fire Ban

The RM of Hanover is the latest municipality to issue a fire ban.



The municipality has released a statement indicating that with the very dry conditions and the forecast calling for minimal precipitation with gusty winds this weekend, a fire ban will take effect Friday at noon.



The ban targets the intentional setting of fires in grass and brush. Fires in enclosed backyard fire pits are permitted and must be supervised at all times, however, residents are reminded to use caution and should not start a fire in an approved pit if wind speeds exceed 32 kilometres per hour.

No burning permits shall be issued until conditions improve after the September long weekend. Anyone witnessing an out of control fire situation is urged to call 911.



The ban will run through until conditions improve. Anyone found guilty of starting a fire may be subject to stiff fines and penalties.



Fire bans are also in place in the RM's of Stuartburn and De Salaberry.