Hanover Housing Starts On Par With 2016

The Planning Manager for the Rural Municipality of Hanover says building activity has picked up a little from last year.



Jeremy Neufeld reports in the first half of 2017 they issued 176 permits worth $22.2 million, compared with 170 permits worth $19.4 million a year earlier.

On the residential side, 59 permits were pulled representing 62 dwelling units. Whereas in 2016, there were 57 permits for 62 dwelling units.

Neufeld admits he was expecting a slow start to 2017. He notes construction activity has picked up over the last couple of months and he says they could potentially see things improve in the last half of the year.

Meanwhile, of the 59 residential permits, 31 were in their urban centres. There were 10 permits pulled in Mitchell, 9 in Kleefeld, 7 in Blumenort, 3 in Grunthal and 2 in New Bothwell.

