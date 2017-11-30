Hanover Garners Support From AMM

Delegates at the Association of Manitoba Municipalities are siding with the Rural Municipality of Hanover.



Reeve Stan Toews says Hanover sponsored a resolution, asking AMM to lobby the province for more power for bylaw enforcement officers.

(Hanover Reeve Stan Toews)"When the government changed the Police Services Act they took away special constable status from bylaw officers," notes Toews. "So we have no mechanism on enforcing any of these no truck route restrictions or weight restrictions."

Toews says the problem is that in spring when road restrictions are in place, some heavy truck operators are using municipal roads to avoid provincial motor traffic enforcement officials. He notes there is little their bylaw enforcement officer is able to do to stop this.

"It's not that we want to levy lots of fines, we just want to have people obey our signs," notes Toews. "And then we don't have to deal with it."

Toews explains their powers were taken away in 2012. Toews says for the last few years, the municipality has been fighting this battle alone. He notes they have met with the province, voicing their frustration, yet the answer they receive is that the enforcement of weight restrictions falls under the Police Services Act.

This week, delegates from across the province met in Brandon for the annual convention of the Association of Manitoba Municipalities. Hanover's resolution was debated Wednesday with majority of delegates voting in favour. That means AMM will now lobby the province for change.

