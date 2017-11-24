More homes in Hanover will be getting the automated waste collection service.

The municipality began using this about two years ago. Today, it includes each of the urban centres in Hanover. Reeve Stan Toews says there are many homes between Mitchell and Steinbach that were part of the initial Steinbach annexation proposal. Those homes were not included in the final approved annexation and Toews says they will now be getting this service through Hanover, beginning Wednesday, January 3rd.

The cost of this service is $155 per residence each year. According to Hanover administration, in 2016 when the contract was awarded for solid waste, the cost of pickup was reduced by $3.60 per year per household when the communities were switched from regular to automated bin. Based on the current number of households serviced by the RM, the total savings for 2018 will be approximately $10,000 versus staying with the manual pickup.

The automated waste collection service for these additional homes has been contracted to Pak Man Disposals. In addition to the garbage collection, Eastman Recycling will pick up blue box recycling material every Wednesday. Customers will be required to provide their own blue bin collection box. However, the municipality will be rolling out its automated blue recycling bins in spring of 2018, at no extra cost.

Toews says the municipality is also looking to expand the automated waste collection service to homes in some rural residential areas of the municipality. He notes some of these homeowners will be contacted in order to gauge interest.

Meanwhile, any resident who already has a large 96-gallon bin and would like to downsize to a 66-gallon bin, is invited to contact the RM office. The levy would remain the same, though it could free up some space in the garage.