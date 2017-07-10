Hanover Development Plan Goes Public

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review.

Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years. The Development Plan is the planning document which the municipality enacts under the regulations of the Planning Act. It guides development and sets policies. Neufeld says because all subdivisions have to comply with the Development Plan, the municipality must ensure the plan reflects the direction the municipality is growing.

According to Neufeld, the municipality has seen a shift in recent years from being mainly rural based to urban-based development. Neufeld says through the Development Plan they look to modernize more policies to better reflect that and to better accommodate commercial growth.

Neufeld says one of the highlights of this review is that they are working on being able to create a highway commercial corridor policy along Highway 52 between Steinbach and Mitchell, as well as along Highway 12 between Steinbach and Blumenort. He adds they are also looking at some rural industrial policies to better facilitate and offer options for rural businesses that may not be along the highway. They are also looking to try to come up with creative ways of doing some rural infill while at the same time managing the livestock industries and trying to avoid any sort of land use conflict that might come along with that.

The review of this Development Plan has been going on for a couple of years now and this is their third open house. It takes place Tuesday, July 18 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm at the RM of Hanover office.

"It's just an opportunity for people to come in and speak with our consultants, get an update as to where we are at with the plan," says Neufeld.

The previous open house took place April 24th. Neufeld says it generated a great turnout of about 30 people.

"The majority of these people are coming based on questions that they've had with specific interest of their property," says Neufeld. "We allow people to make requests specific to what they would like to do with their property, we've taken them into consideration."

They also see developers at these open houses, interested in how changes might impact their investments.

Neufeld admits the municipality had expected the April 24th open house would be the final one. But he says they have since held some meetings with the province and made a few changes.

"We just want to try and wrap things up, make sure that we have done a really good job of involving the public in this process," he says.

Following the open house, the plan goes to a public hearing before being submitted to the province for approval.

2017 07 development

×

Hanover School Division

Have an Enjoyable and Relaxing Summer Break... See you in September!

More Local News

Go-Karting For A Cause

A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities. The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving…

City Gives Green Light To Chrysler Gate Request

Steinbach city council has given unanimous approval to a request for a variance from an applicant along Chrysler Gate. At the east end of that street, the applicant would like to construct 4…

Hanover Development Plan Goes Public

The Rural Municipality of Hanover will hold one last open house for its Development Plan review. Planning Manager Jeremy Neufeld says the province requires they review their plan every five years.…

Bible Camps In Full Swing

Now that we are a full week into summer vacation, bible camps are in full swing. Kyle Sheppard is the Bird River Camp Program Director. He says their staff have been fantastic so far this year and…

SAC Disappointed By Nixed Performing Arts Centre But Looking To The Future

Though the board of the Steinbach Arts Council is extremely disappointed with city council's decision to nix plans for a performing arts centre, they feel they have proven the need for such a…

Single Vehicle Rollover South Of Steinbach

Emergency crews were called to single vehicle rollover just south of Steinbach shortly after six Saturday evening. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse explains. " A single vehicle rollover just…

Cargo Bike Provides A Walk Down Memory Lane

The purchase of a cargo bike at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Steinbach has some residents remembering what life was like years ago. The cargo bike was purchased from Holland. It has a platform in the…

Steinbach Fire Rescue Man Stuck In Creek

The Steinbach Fire Department was called to rescue a man stuck in the mud, just northwest of the intersection of Road 39N and Highway 12 Saturday afternoon. Steinbach Deputy Fire Chief Ron Chausse…

Steady Rate Of Growth Shown For The RM Of La Broquerie

Building permits from January to the end of June have stayed steady this year compared to the same time last year. Reeve Lewis Weiss says a steady rate of growth is good to see. "I know with some of…

Mitchell Family Fun Day Kicks Off With Pancake Breakfast

Mitchell is holding their annual Family Fun Day today and they will be making use of the beautiful summer weather. It is a full day of activities for the whole family including a flea market,…

Premier Pallister Remains Quiet On Future Of Home Care Services

Premier Brian Pallister remains tight-lipped about whether the provincial government is considering privatizing home care services in Manitoba. Over the next few weeks, the province will be meeting…

No Laughing Matter

Steinbach City Council's decision this week to nix plans for a Performing Arts Centre has raised the question of what happened to the $5 million announced for this project by the former NDP…

No Major Speed Bumps Just Yet

City of Steinbach Engineer Phil Kalyta says though there have been some rain events this summer, that hasn't stopped crews from making very good progress on street and sidewalk improvements. Kalyta…

Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie

Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant. Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber…

'Canada 150 And Me' Experience Positive For Steinbach Teen

After attending Canada 150 and Me in Ottawa, a local teen says he feels connecting with other youth is the biggest factor to bring about change. Spencer Teetaert left for Ottawa on June 24 and…

Ted Falk Hosts Foreign Ambassadors In Provencher

Provencher Member of Parliament Ted Falk hosted representatives from Guyana, Bolivia, and the Philippines for two days earlier this week. Falk says he was excited to welcome Her Excellency Petronila…
2017 07 bylaw

Steinbach Approves Parking Ticket Appeal System

Steinbach city council has given third and final reading to its Administrative Penalty Bylaw. This is the bylaw that handles infractions of the city's parking and traffic bylaws. The province has…

City Crews Become Lumberjacks

Steinbach Parks and Recreation staff took on the role of lumberjacks Thursday afternoon along Brandt Street. Russ Dyck heads the city's Parks and Rec Department. He says they became aware of some…

Show Me The Money

Steinbach city council this week decided not to extend the deadline by when government funding needed to be in place for a Performing Arts Centre. But, getting to this point has come at a cost. The…

A Flurry Of Activity To Commence While Bipole III Project Continues In Southeast

There will be a flurry of activity for the Bipole III project along Provincial Road 206 just north of Randolph in about a week's time. Manitoba Hydro public affairs officer Bruce Owen says crews have…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login