First, the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie approved a shipping container bylaw and now it appears the RM of Hanover is considering the same thing.

"Shipping containers have been becoming more popular in the last while," notes Hanover Reeve Stan Toews. "We're looking at a bylaw to control these shipping containers because they can become very unsightly on properties."

Toews says these shipping containers are largely being brought in for storage, as they prove to be cheaper options than constructing a shed.

Council discussed the potential bylaw at its last meeting. Councillors suggest restrictions would be placed on containers in the rural and rural residential areas. Toews says the bylaw likely will not impact the agricultural or commercial sectors. One such thought is charging a license fee of $200 per year.

"It's not to restrict if people are moving in and they need thirty days for their belongings to be there, that's not what we are looking at," says Toews. "We are looking at long term."

