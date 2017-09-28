Hanover Approves Borrowing For Fire Hall

It is one more step towards the start of construction of a fire hall in Blumenort. Hanover council gave final reading Wednesday to its borrowing bylaw.

(Drawing of Blumenort fire hall)Reeve Stan Toews says the total projected cost is $2.975 million for construction, equipment and training. The municipality will be pulling $500,000 from its Gas Tax Reserve Fund, another $250,000 from the Fire Equipment Reserve Fund and will finance the remaining $2.225 million over 20 years. Toews says the amount being borrowed will be paid back by ratepayers across the entire municipality, not only those living in Blumenort.

The project will be tendered and designed over the winter months, with the goal being to break ground by next spring.

Toews says training started earlier this month and the fire hall should be operational as early as July of 2019. It will be built along Penner Drive, south of Granny's.

