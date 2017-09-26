Habitat Eyes Spring Start In Mitchell

The southeast chapter of Habitat For Humanity has named one of two families moving into their next build in Mitchell.

Angele Bernardin is Family Selection Committee Chair. She says a side by side will be built at the corner of Oakview Avenue and Elm Street.

Bernardin notes Krystal Wyllie and her family from La Broquerie will be moving into the one side and they are still working on finalizing a family for the other side. That approval is expected to happen in February.

Last November, Bernardin announced that they hoped to begin construction in August of 2017. But now says they are expecting to break ground in spring of 2018.

"It's taking a little longer because our selection process took a little longer than we thought," says Bernardin. "And we also need some new funding."

According to Bernardin, Habitat For Humanity has a budget of $250,000 for this build. To date, they still need $80,000. A fundraiser is being planned for November 20th at Smitty's. Tickets cost $25. Bernardin says the southeast region is extremely generous and she is hoping to bring in between $5,000 and $6,000 at the Smitty's fundraiser.

Constructing the side by side will take between 10 and 12 months to complete. Bernardin says if they can put shovel in the ground in spring of 2018, their two families should be able to move in during the spring of 2019. Each family is expected to pour in 500 hours of sweat equity.

Meanwhile, with a waiting list of interested families, Bernardin says she is hoping their next build can be in the St. Malo or St. Pierre area.

