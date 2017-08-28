Grunthal Firefighters Extinguish Small Grass Fire

The Grunthal Fire Department was called to a grass fire Monday afternoon northeast of Grunthal.



Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called to Road 30 East and 30 North shortly after one o'clock. Wiebe explains the fire started on the side of road. He notes about one acre of grass burned. Crews were able to stop the fire before it spread to nearby bushes.

The cause has not been determined. Wiebe says it is very dry out there and any spark can ignite a fire.