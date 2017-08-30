Grunthal Fire Department Called Out Five Times Tuesday

The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm.

The first call was a fire alarm at Green Valley School in Grunthal. Wiebe says it ended up being a false alarm.

While crews were still on scene, they got called to a tractor fire south of Sarto. When firefighters arrived, it was a field on fire along Road 31 East, about two and a half miles south of Sarto. The fire spread to nearby brush and Kleefeld Fire Department was called in to assist.

Firefighters were still battling the field fire when another call came in for an alarm at South Oaks School in Grunthal. Because Grunthal and Kleefeld departments were busy, New Bothwell was asked to attend. Wiebe says it ended up being a laminating machine that had overheated. He notes there was no other damage.

At approximately 6 pm, crews cleared the scene south of Sarto, only to be called back about ninety minutes later after the wind picked up and restarted the fire. Wiebe says they brought in a caterpillar to push a fire line along the south end of the fire in order to keep it from spreading to nearby residences and a hog barn. They were there until about 9 pm.

According to Wiebe, the fire consumed about ninety acres of land, but they were able to save all buildings in the area. The cause of the fire is now being investigated.

"We will be looking into that a little further today," he says. "And see if we can talk to the farmer and see exactly what he was doing and some of the events leading up to that. We can't confirm that it was from the tractor and discer at this point."

According to Wiebe, the farmer's tractor was damaged, the discer was not.

Meanwhile, Wiebe says firefighters hadn't even all returned home when they received their fifth and final call of the day. They were dispatched to The Patio Grill in Grunthal. He notes when they got there, a CO alarm was ringing and the restaurant was evacuated. Manitoba Hydro was called in to take some readings. Firefighters cleared the scene around 11 pm.

Wiebe says it was an eventful day but no injuries to report.

