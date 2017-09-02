Welcome Back to School!

HSD schools will be hosting Meet the Teacher events. Be sure to attend. View schedule here...

 

  • Print
Details
Category: Local News

The grass fire southwest of Sarto that the Grunthal Fire Department has been monitoring over the past few days picked up once again Saturday afternoon.

Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says Grunthal Fire was called one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E for the third time this week around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. He notes the wind changed direction once again causing the fire to pick up. He adds they have been monitoring the area for the last few days just in case something like this happened.

Read more:
Field Fire South Of Sarto
Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Welcome Back to School!

HSD schools will be hosting Meet the Teacher events. Be sure to attend. View schedule here...

 

More Local News

Truck Catches Fire Inside Building On Clearspring Road

The Steinbach Fire Department attended a truck fire around 11:30 a.m. this Saturday just east of Highway 12 on Clearspring Road. Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says the call came in as a truck that…

Grunthal Fire Called Back To Sarto Area Grass Fire

The grass fire southwest of Sarto that the Grunthal Fire Department has been monitoring over the past few days picked up once again Saturday afternoon. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says Grunthal…

MDS Surveys Harvey Damage

An investigative crew with Mennonite Disaster Service has arrived in Texas to survey the damage left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. The delegation started out Wednesday in the community of Bastrop,…

Big Spike In Enrollment At Providence

Providence University College and Theological Seminary at Otterburne is reporting a 38 per cent increase in students this fall. Heath Holden is the is Vice President of Student Success and is the…

Stores Closed, MHV Open On Labour Day

Holiday Monday is expected to be a quiet day for retail in Steinbach. Ben Dueck is Executive Director for Steinbach Chamber of Commerce. He says Labour Day is a statutory holiday. As a result, all…

$18,511 Raised Through Taste Of Summer Charity Barbecue

$18,511 was raised for nine local charities through our Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue this year. The barbecue ran every Wednesday during the months of July and August and, this year, benefited…

Free Entry To Provincial Parks This Weekend

2017 has so far proven to be a busier year for provincial campgrounds than 2016. Elisabeth Ostrop is Manager of Recreation and Education Services for Manitoba Provincial Parks. She says total…

Hanover Issues Fire Ban

The RM of Hanover is the latest municipality to issue a fire ban. The municipality has released a statement indicating that with the very dry conditions and the forecast calling for minimal…

Warm Fall Forecast For Southern Manitoba

Warmer than normal temperatures and below average precipitation. That is the fall weather outlook for southern Manitoba, released today by Environment Canada. Senior Climatologist David Phillips says…

Rollover West Of New Bothwell

There was a single vehicle rollover late Thursday afternoon on Crown Valley Road, one mile west of Highway #59. New Bothwell District Fire Chief Rob Hiebert says they got the call just after 4:30.…
2016 08 school

School Speed Zones Take Effect Today

One of the school speed zones at Stonybrook Middle School in Steinbach.Steinbach RCMP are giving a heads up to motorists. Special Constable Dennis Redikop says school zone speed limits take effect…

Renewal Projects To Get Underway Soon In HSD

Three large renewal projects will soon be underway in the Hanover School Division thanks to government funding. The Manitoba government announced $53.7-million of funding for 110 infrastructure…

Low Manitoba Dental Fees Draw Clients From Other Provinces

A local dentist says dental fees should be kept affordable and accessible to everyone, while also maintaining a high standard of care. Dr. Kevin Friesen from Steinbach Dental Clinic says Manitoba…

Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous…

Former Steinbach Resident Safe After Hurricane Harvey

A former Steinbach resident is safe after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas this past weekend. Mikayla Cantu now lives in Houston with her husband Tim and says they first heard about the impending storm on…
stuartburn fire truck

Immediate Burning Ban For RM Of Stuartburn

A burning ban has been put into place in the Rural Municipality of Stuartburn, effective immediately. Reeve Jim Swidersky says they have been mulling the decision since a small grass fire south of…

Falk Says Cabinet Shuffle Reflects Flaws In Liberal Government

Provencher MP Ted Falk has weighed in on the cabinet shuffle announced Monday by Prime Minister Trudeau. He says the biggest move, by far, was the change in Indigenous Affairs where Trudeau created a…

New Look AT SRSS

People passing by Steinbach Regional Secondary School will notice a bit of a different look to the property. Two portable classrooms that had been in front of the building for several years were…

Educator Says Now Is The Time To Get Back Into Routine

Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…

Poutine Being Used To Draw Winnipeggers To The Southeast

CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…

Steinbachonline.com is Steinbach's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Local Jobs

Login