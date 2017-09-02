Grunthal Fire Called Back To Sarto Area Grass Fire

The grass fire southwest of Sarto that the Grunthal Fire Department has been monitoring over the past few days picked up once again Saturday afternoon.

Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says Grunthal Fire was called one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E for the third time this week around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday. He notes the wind changed direction once again causing the fire to pick up. He adds they have been monitoring the area for the last few days just in case something like this happened.

