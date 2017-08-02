Grunthal Drop Zone Summer Programming In Full Swing

The Grunthal Drop Zone is making good use of their new recreation area.

Drop Zone Director Steve Elias says the community of Grunthal has been a huge support over the last few years, which has allowed them to build a new recreation area for the kids. He notes summer programming has been a lot of fun and they have many more plans.

"Just this last fall we finished a new recreation area on our property, a new basketball court with a fence around it. We started ball hockey, Thursday nights are ball hockey, we have three on three basketball going on, coming up in a week and a half we have a camping trip coming in Grand Beach so that is always exciting."

Grunthal Drop Zone receives $1,558.13 from Taste of Summer Charity BarbecueElias says the goal of the Grunthal Drop Zone is to build relationships with the kids and youth, have fun with them, and provide mentorship.

"We are faith based, teaching biblical principals such as loving your neighbour, how do you go through life positively, and teaching them to make an impact wherever they go and that would be the main reason we do it. Once they leave the drop in, we want to see them be good stewards of their lives."

Elias says they have three staff members and a whole host of volunteers that help with day to day programming.

At this week's Taste of Summer Charity Barbecue, we were able to raise $1,558.13 for the Grunthal Drop Zone. Elias says that money will go toward regular programming as well as their new recreation area.