Grunthal Drop Zone Summer Programming In Full Swing

Statistics show the number of farms in the Rural Municipality of Hanover has been decreasing steadily over the past twenty years. Stats from the 1996 Census showed there were 640 farms in Hanover.…
Steinbach City Council approved a subdivision at their Tuesday council meeting for the development of an 8 unit industrial condominium at 131 Industrial Road. The proposed condominium is a 160 by 40…
The month of July was both warmer and drier than average in southeastern Manitoba. That according to Environment Canada Senior Climatologist David Phillips. He says the Southeast was an average of…
With hot weather and a lack of significant rain over the last few weeks here in southeastern Manitoba, grass fires are becoming more of a concern. The Grunthal Fire Department attended a grass fire…
The President of the Hanover Agricultural Society says Equine Infectious Anemia is having a slight impact on planning of this year's Hanover Ag Fair. The disease, also known as Swamp Fever can be…
The Town of Niverville is going through some road and sidewalk upgrades this summer. Operations Manager Ryan Dyck says with the amount of growth Niverville has been experiencing over the last few…
Hydro rates are on the rise in Manitoba. The Public Utilities Board has awarded Manitoba Hydro a 3.36 percent interim rate increase, effective August 1st. As part of the utility's general rate…
A garbage barrel fire quickly got out of control at a residence one mile south of Marchand on Lasko Road around 3 p.m. on Monday. La Broquerie deputy chief J.C. Normandeau says the resident set fire…
A teenager from Steinbach faces charges of being in possession of a weapon following an incident Friday evening. Steinbach RCMP were called to the Subway parking lot on Main Street after someone…
There was a widespread power outage in Steinbach Monday morning. It started shortly before five o'clock. Scott Powell with Manitoba Hydro says 1,165 customers were without hydro for about ninety-five…
A severe thunderstorm watch issued Monday morning for the Southeast has been upgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning for a few RM's, including the City of Steinbach. Environment Canada says the…
Steinbach Fire was called to a car fire at 8:00 Monday morning. Assistant chief Russ Reimer says when the driver attempted to start the vehicle there was a malfunction and something on top of the…
After a fire destroyed the men's dormitory at Providence University College in June, plans are in the works to have new dorms ready to go by January 2019. Bergen Hall caught fire June 1st and was a…
A man from Richer faces a lengthy list of charges following an incident Friday in Winnipeg. At approximately 11:30 pm, police observed a vehicle driving erratically in the city's west end. The…
It has been a busy week for the newly formed council in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Mayor Chris Ewen says since being sworn in last Monday council has been hard at work making up for three…