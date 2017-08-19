Grassroots Soccer Festival Takes Over Steinbach Soccer Park

Woman Charged In Niverville Crash A 37 year old female from Niverville has been charged following a collision in that community Wednesday morning which eventually led to a planned power outage. Police report a car driven by the woman…

Solomon's Demolition Underway The former Solomon's Furniture buildings at 362 and 366 Main Street in Steinbach will be demolished over the next two weeks, about seven weeks behind schedule. Owner Solomon Budala initially…

Mayor Discusses Master Plan For Loewen Boulevard The Mayor of Steinbach says the city's engineering department will have to take a close look at how to reconfigure Loewen Boulevard so that it is safe and efficient. Chris Goertzen made that comment…

Carriere Road Continues To See Upgrades The second mile of Carriere Road (Road 40E) south of Highway 52 is ready for paving. Reeve Lewis Weiss says laying asphalt is something council would have liked to complete last year, however, paving…

UN Rep In Emerson To Assess Asylum Seeker Crossings A representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees visited Emerson Thursday afternoon to learn more about the situation surrounding asylum seekers. According to federal numbers,…

Welcome To The Centre Of Canada Manitoba's Lieutenant Governor says the Centre of Canada Park, north of Landmark will be the setting for millions of future selfies. The Honourable Janice Filmon made that comment at Thursday's…

Permit Approved For Daycare In Steinbach A woman has received Steinbach city council approval of a Conditional Use Permit to set up a daycare centre. Cadence Gray applied for the permit for a home at 136 Brandt Street. That's on the west…

Dugald To Get $2.1 Million In Water System Upgrades The Rural Municipality of Springfield will be getting both provincial and federal funding for major upgrades to the Dugald water system. Reeve Bob Bodnaruk says the cost of the project is being event…

Two Trucks Collide On Highway 52 Emergency crews were called to a two vehicle collision Thursday afternoon west of Mitchell. It happened shortly before five o'clock near the intersection of Highway 52 and Provincial Road 206. Two…

21 Housing Starts In Steinbach In July/ Alderwood Crescent Extended Mayor Chris Goertzen says July was a very strong month for building permits in Steinbach. $6.5 million worth of building permits were issued during the month, bringing the year-to-date total to $36…

Goertzen To Stay On As Health Minister Steinbach MLA Kelvin Goertzen will stay on as Health Minister. His position was not affected by a cabinet shuffle Thursday morning. Premier Brian Pallister announced he was creating two new…

Lagasse Delivers Funding Announcement For Water Upgrades The Rural Municipality of Ritchot is receiving $2.5 million from the provincial government for upgrades to the regional water supply for Ile des Chenes, St.Adolphe and Ste.Agathe. Dawson Trail MLA…

Car Rolls Near Blumenort-UPDATE There was a single-vehicle rollover Tuesday evening near Blumenort. Steinbach Assistant Fire Chief Russ Reimer says they were called to the scene at 6:13 p.m. "A vehicle, travelling southbound on…

Wednesday BBQ Supports Local Athletes A spokesperson for Eastman Special Olympics says they are just over a month away from their annual registration day. Agnes Thiessen says on September 23rd, athletes can register for their desired…