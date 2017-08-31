Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Grunthal Fire Department has been called back to a spreading grass fire one mile west and two and a half miles south of Sarto on road 31E, after already being called out to this location numerous times this week.

Hanover Fire Chief explains why crews had to come out once again.

"We had just a change in wind direction today and it's really picked up. We had a fire line created on the south end which is where the fire was pushing originally but now it has turned right around and it's heading north. So we're setting up to protect the exposures on the north which right now is a residence. Once it gets closer out of the swamp we should be able to hit it."

Wiebe expects the fire to reach near the residence sometime early this evening. He adds the Kleefeld Fire Department has also been called to assist with controlling the fire.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.