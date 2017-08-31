Grass Fire Continues To Spread Near Sarto

Don't wait for next Wednesday, do it now. Geri Harder-Robson has that advice regarding getting children back into a routine for the start of school next week. She is the Assistant Superintendent of…
CDEM Manitoba is trying to draw more people to the Southeast with a poutine trail initiative, which kicks off Thursday. Tourism development officer Sylvie Foidart says there is one restaurant in each…
The final Taste Of Summer Charity BBQ in downtown Steinbach Wednesday raised $1,439.67 for Headway. Through the program, Brenda Brown works with agencies like RCMP, Probation Services, Child And…
The Grunthal Fire Department was hopping Tuesday afternoon and evening. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says they were called out five times between 3 pm and 10 pm. The first call was a fire alarm at…
Steinbach RCMP is looking for more information regarding a stolen bicycle. RCMP say on Monday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. a bicycle was stolen from the bike rack at Steinbach Bible College. They note…
A local pharmacist says education is key when deciding whether or not to administer an EpiPen. An incident at Silver Eye Sports Summer Slow Pitch Playoffs this last weekend showed just how useful…
RCMP report several vehicles were vandalized Tuesday night in Steinbach. The vandalism happened along Greenwood Street and Autumnwood Drive. At least one vehicle had its windows smashed out.…
Over 8,000 students are currently registered to start the school year in the Hanover School Division. Superintendent Randy Dueck says they have been anticipating this growth and, according to birth…
Classes resumed this week at the Red River College campus in Steinbach. Mary-Ann Shukla, Regional Campus Manager, says two of their full-time programs got underway Monday including the Business…
The Chief Executive Officer of Southern Health Sante Sud calls the health funding agreement reached between the provincial and federal governments good news, although she says it's too soon to know…
A Minnesota resident has been given a jail sentence for attempting to smuggle pornography into Manitoba through the Port of Entry at Emerson. The Canada Border Services agency says 26-year-old Craig…
Some local residents got a taste Monday of what it's like to be in a Hollywood movie. A movie crew spent the day in the old Safeway parking lot along Highway #12 in Steinbach, filming a scene for the…
Firefighters from Grunthal and Kleefeld are battling a brush fire south of Sarto. Hanover Fire Chief Paul Wiebe says a baler caught fire, which sparked a field fire and eventually a brush fire. As of…
The population of Tolstoi grew by hundreds this weekend as the community hosted a homecoming on Saturday. Wayne Arseny was part of the organizing committee. Arseny says Tolstoi used to be a vibrant…
The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year. Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares…