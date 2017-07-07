Grant Will Help With Road Upgrade In La Broquerie

Manitoba Highways has awarded the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie a $180,000 50/50 cost-share grant.

Reeve Lewis Weiss says the municipality applied for the grant on behalf of La Broquerie Lumber Rona and HyLife to have the road in front of the two businesses, off Nadeau Road, paved.

Farrel Rempel from La Broquerie Lumber Rona notes the road is named Lumber Avenue and work to build the road structure started last year.

"Early last excavators dug out the original base and brought in about three-and-a-half, four feet of A-base, put in some storm drains, and basically got everything ready," notes Rempel. "Then the weather turned a little bit and we had to shut it down for the year. Then, come this spring, the grant was re-applied for."

Rempel says there are currently some large potholes along the road which has made for an uncomfortable venture drivers.

"This is going to be great. It's also going to open up, going forward, for other businesses. There's a coffee shop that wants to open up just west of us, they want to get started on construction in the next month or so. Then, another guy wants a welding shop."

He notes they're currently looking at tenders to complete the project and hope to get started in mid-August.

Rempel says this project is not costing the municipality anything and the funds are coming through grants and other funds.