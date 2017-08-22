Graceland A Dream Come True For Elvis Tribute Artist



The Annual Penticton Elvis Festival champion from Steinbach has returned home from the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest held in Memphis, Tennessee.

Top 20 contestant Corny Rempel did not make top ten, however, he says along with the other top 20 Elvis performers, they were given a tour of a warehouse and shown some of Elvis' personal items.

"They unfolded this boxed suit, this jumpsuit. One thing that struck me about his suit is this is wool gabardine, ours are polyester gabardine because it needs to stretch, but it needs to breathe. Wool gabardine, it's more than double the weight and it doesn't breathe as well as what we have now. Plus, all the beads, ours are plastic, for the most part, and his were all glass. So, you've got several pounds of glass hanging on your suit as well. So, this jumpsuit, compared to my jumpsuit, two to three times the weight."

Rempel says he also saw Elvis' wallet which had photos of his children inside along with an insurance card and old newspaper clippings.

"Clippings of stories people told, reviews about him. He held onto those things. One article was about his stint in the army and how respectful he was in Germany, how he didn't ask to be treated like a celebrity, worked just as hard or harder than any other soldier. So, that was important and he kept that. Also his active reserve card. So, he was in the army, got out in 1960 and held onto, in his wallet til 1977, his active duty card in case he was ever called back. That was important to him, to serve his country."

He notes while in Memphis he was able to record with the Blackwood Quartet.

"We had talked about doing a studio album sometime; I would fly out to Memphis and do this. So, while I was there, once I was out of the competition, Mark Blackwood sends me a message saying 'what are you doing tomorrow?' So, we went into the studio in Memphis and recorded an album."

Rempel says he plans to continue attending festivals and performing, but he is no longer concerned about competing for first. Instead, he says, he plans on simply enjoying his time singing and meeting fans.

Read More:

Local Elvis Wins Way To Graceland