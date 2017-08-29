Good To The Last Drop

The founder of Fruit Share Steinbach says this is their busiest time of the year.



Rebecca Hiebert explains the organization harvests backyard produce that would otherwise go to waste and then shares the end product with community organizations such as South East Helping Hands or Steinbach Family Resource Centre. Hiebert notes one-third of the product goes to the volunteers, one-third goes to the homeowner and one-third to the community organization.

According to Hiebert, they get rhubarb donated in June, raspberries and strawberries in June and July and then all the garden produce and apples in August and September. She notes this year, thanks to a generous donation, they have been able to turn those apples into cider. That donation from Anni Markmann Financial Services enabled them to purchase an apple crusher and cider press.

Last week they took the crusher and press on the road to Timber Trails Tree Farm south of Steinbach. Hiebert explains they first shook the crabapples off the tree, sorted out the good ones, gave them a rinse and put them through the crusher. Volunteers then took that end product and placed it into a mesh bag inside the cider press. With the help of a cast iron press, the juice was squeezed out, instantly creating apple cider. Hiebert says every 100 pounds of apples produces 25 litres of cider.

"We are able to bring that on site and pick the apples and make fresh cider right away," says Hiebert. "Which is exciting because it's a final product instead of having to take the apples home and make apple sauce or something, you get a finished product before you leave the site."

Hiebert notes they are still exploring how they might roll out their cider press program. She says instead of bringing the equipment to each apple tree, they might schedule a day when people can drop off their apples, get them pressed and then leave with cider in hand.

Anyone wanting to learn more can visit fruitsharesteinbach.ca or contact [email protected] Hiebert says there is a $10 annual fee for pickers who want to sign up.

Hiebert says she started Fruit Share Steinbach because of her passion to not let food go to waste.

"There's a lot of people even right here in Steinbach who don't have enough to eat or are struggling to feed their families," she says. "And then we have people right next door who aren't able to pick the food maybe that they planted back in May or a tree growing in their yard that they just can't pick."

Fruit Share Steinbach is able then to connect those who don't have enough with those who have too much. For example, last year they picked up 100 pumpkins which were then dropped off at the food bank just before Thanksgiving. Those 100 pumpkins were made into pumpkin pies for the food bank.

"It's really exciting to be able to pass that on to people who maybe are going without," shares Hiebert.

Meanwhile, a Fruit Share Fall Jam is being planned for September 22nd. Hiebert says the night will include a pie auction and square dance.