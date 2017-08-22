Goertzen Reaches Health Deal With Ottawa Between Events At Hanover Ag Fair

Manitoba and the federal government have come to terms on a deal on health funding. Our province had been the last one to hold out after negotiations on a federal-provincial deal broke down and Ottawa proceeded to sign individual deals with each province. Health minister Kelvin Goertzen says he reached the deal with his federal counterpart on Saturday while attending various events at the Hanover Ag Fair in Grunthal.

"I had good discussions with Minister Philpott on the weekend. We came to an agreement somewhere between the Grunthal parade and the Grunthal chicken barbeque."

Goertzen says the package will see an extra $10.9 million flow into the province from Ottawa for home care and mental health this year.

"That targeted money for mental health and home care is important but equally as important is that we need to continue to work with and push the Federal Government to become a true partner in health care. Right now they are contributing about 19% of the cost of health care overall. That is not sustainable and that number is only going down. So, while we certainly are pleased, and it will be helpful to have this additional funding, it is not an ultimate solution to ensure the system is sustainable."

Goertzen adds, over the ten-year life of the deal, Manitoba will receive $400 million in targeted funding for home and community care plus mental health and addictions initiatives. But he adds over the same time-frame, Manitoba will receive $2.25 billion less through the Canada Health Transfer than it would have under previous funding arrangements.

"I will continue to say, and I mentioned to her (Minister Philpott) on the weekend, that we need to continue to discuss the sustainability of health care beyond this to ensure that there is a real partnership between us and the federal government."

Goertzen notes, under the new deal, Manitoba will also receive a one time payment of $5 million to be used in the battle against opioid addiction and the disproportionately high rate of chronic kidney disease suffered by Manitobans.