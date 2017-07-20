Goertzen Corrects Rumour On Health Care

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says it's not so. He is referring to rumours swirling on social media regarding women who are having a baby in hospital.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen"There was a rumour that was started last week that certain supplies for women who are having babies wouldn't be supplied in hospital. That simply wasn't true. I think sometimes what happens is, maybe somebody has an individual experience in hospital and not every experience is a good one. Sometimes, mistakes are made or there are certain circumstances that happen in an individual case and, maybe, people think that is a broader policy that is happening when in fact, sometimes, it is just an individual circumstance. When these things get put on social media, they can take a bit of a life of their own. There are obviously changes that are happening in the health care system but I do think it's important when people see things on social media that don't appear to have truth to them or a lot of evidence behind them, that they do some more fact checking to make sure that it's true."

Goertzen acknowledges health care is a very emotional issue and reiterates that when people see something like this on social media, that they do need to investigate further before getting worked up over wrong information.