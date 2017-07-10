Go-Karting For A Cause

A spokesperson for the St.Labre 200 says she is hopeful they raised more money than last year for local charities.



The two-day festival serves as a fundraiser. Over the years, the Go-Karts Giving Back to the Community Campaign has given back over $50,000 to communities in the region.



Mariette Kirouac says this year their beneficiaries are Camp Bridges, Woodridge Fire Department, Ste.Anne Hospital Fund, Sprague and Area Arena, Steinbach Family Resource Centre and ROC Eastman.

According to Kirouac, there are a number of ways they raise money through the event. This is done through sponsorship, the selling of raffle tickets and the Calcutta.



Kirouac says they are still counting up the money but hopes they raised at least $9,000 for local charities. She notes careful consideration goes into selecting their beneficiaries each year.

Kirouac says it was a wonderful weekend for the 9th annual event.

"Amazing," says Kirouac. "The weather, the volunteers, the people, the race, everything was one of our best."