Global 4-H Summit "A Lot More Than I Ever Expected"

Three 4-H members from the Southeast attended the Global 4-H Summit in Ottaway this July.

Noel Fenez says there were over 500 attendants and delegates from 35 countries during the four-day summit. Fenez notes the summit concentrated on the topic of sustainability and the entire experience was beyond his expectations.

"The most interesting [aspect] was just the fact of having 35 countries sitting in the same room all talking about the same goals. Then it all really comes down to meeting that many like-minded youths that are all trying to work towards the same goal."

Fenez notes each day included sitting in on presentations by keynote speakers, attending workshops, and participating in activities. He says, although there were many different countries represented, to be accepted into the summit each member had to have a basic knowledge of English to language was not a barrier during the summit.

"It really comes down to the main big points," says Fenez. "It comes down to ways we can work on the sustainability aspects of it and even just trying to motivate other youth, especially younger kids to young adults. I think it's really something that everyone who went to the summit can bring back and try."

Meanwhile, Stephane Leheiget says with roughly 7-million members around the world it was an unbelievable experience to have met 4-H members from around the world who attended the Global 4-H Summit. He notes he most enjoyed a presentation from the head of the Calgary Stampede.

"I went to a very well done presentation about animal activism. I was even impressed that they came out during the Calgary Stampede for this presentation," adds Leheiget. "It was about how they dealt with animal activism. What really surprised me was how concerned people are about the Calgary Stampede from the people setting up to the people protesting against it."

Leheiget says he appreciates the 4-H program as a whole in the way it has helped him be more confident, improve his public speaking, and given him opportunities to travel and meet other 4-H members from around the world.

"I'm looking forward to more 4-H trips," he adds. "Everyone was unique in their personalities, there's no boring by-the-book stereotypes, and they were so friendly. I'm hoping to meet more people through these trips and I'm hoping to gain more experiences with 4-H to further my knowledge so I'm better prepared for [the] career I decide to go into."

Both Fenez and Leheiget say, overall, the Global 4-H Summit was an amazing experience and they're looking forward to more opportunities to travel, meet international 4-H members, and learn more about science, technology, and agriculture.