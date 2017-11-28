Giving Tuesday Follows Two Days Of Spending

First came Black Friday, then was Cyber Monday and today is Giving Tuesday. After two days of spending, Giving Tuesday is intended as a day to give back.

Patti Fries is Board Chair for The Steinbach Community Foundation. She would like to use Giving Tuesday, to say thank you.

(Patti Fries is Board Chair for The Steinbach Community Foundation)The Steinbach Community Foundation is a charitable organization that uses the interest earned on its money to provide grants to groups and individuals in the community. Earlier this month a one day fundraising blitz was held. It was spearheaded by the Winnipeg Foundation. For every $5.00 donation, the Winnipeg Foundation matched $1.00 and the Province of Manitoba an additional $1.00.

Fries says their goal was to raise $10,000. Instead, they took in $15,150. And with the partial matching donations by the Winnipeg Foundation and the Province of Manitoba, Fries says they should exceed $19,000.

"That's very exciting for us, that's just super," says Fries. "On Giving Tuesday here, we just want to thank all the people in Steinbach for their generosity and support. It's great, super, this will help us to even give out further grant amounts this year."

Fries says in 2017, they issued grants for approximately $20,000. Grants were given to Mennonite Heritage Village for their summer pavilion, Steinbach Housing for an outdoor seating area at Linden Place, Red Cross for its Personal Disaster Assistance centre and Eden East for its wellness library.

The Steinbach Community Foundation will be accepting applications for its 2018 grants until December 15th. Fries says grants will be awarded in early spring. She is hopeful they can issue another $20,000 in grants next year.

Read More:

Steinbach Community Foundation Fundraising Blitz Saturday