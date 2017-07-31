Garbage Barrel Fire Gets Out Of Hand Near Marchand

After a fire destroyed the men's dormitory at Providence University College in June, plans are in the works to have new dorms ready to go by January 2019. Bergen Hall caught fire June 1st and was a…
A man from Richer faces a lengthy list of charges following an incident Friday in Winnipeg. At approximately 11:30 pm, police observed a vehicle driving erratically in the city's west end. The…
It has been a busy week for the newly formed council in the Rural Municipality of Ritchot. Mayor Chris Ewen says since being sworn in last Monday council has been hard at work making up for three…
A hog producer near Ste. Anne says this has been a very challenging spring and summer. Margaret Rempel says her farm has remained free of the Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea virus but is in a buffer zone…
Construction crews have been working to raise Highway 75 to 2009 flood levels, matching with Interstate 29 in North Dakota. The highway is critical in linking Manitoba to the U.S., but often closes…
Lac Du BonnetRCMPp responded to a single vehicle collision on provincial road 433 around 6:30 saturday evening. The vehicle lost control on a gravel portion of the road, entered the ditch rolled and…
Three 4-H members from the Southeast attended the Global 4-H Summit in Ottaway this July. Noel Fenez says there were over 500 attendants and delegates from 35 countries during the four-day summit.…
The Reeve for the Municipality of Emerson-Franklin had a quick chat with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Kenora, Ont. Friday morning. Greg Janzen said he hopped in his boat at the cabin and traveled…
With hot humid weather here in the Southeast, residents should be on the lookout for heat exhaustion symptoms. That according to Dr. Michael Routledge the Chief Medical Officer of Health for Southern…
The Mennonite Family Centre in Zaporizhia, Ukraine is seeing an increased demand for its services. The centre provides assistance to the poorest of the poor with its main emphasis being a home care…
The Niverville Heritage Centre held a grand opening on Wednesday for their new garden expansion project. Chair of the garden enhancement comity Shirley Hoult says approximately one hundred people…
Some Steinbach residents have been getting visits in recent weeks from door-to-door sales people who are trying to sell them expensive water treatment systems. But do we need them? The head of Water…
The Krohnsgart Drain in the R.M. of Morris is getting an upgrade. Reeve Ralph Groening said the municipality is getting a chunk of $20 million in provincial funding to make the expansion happen.…
A family from Steinbach will contribute about 100 hours of volunteer time at the Canada Summer Games which begin Friday night in Winnipeg. Michelle Sawatzky along with husband Chris and son Paxton…
The RM of Piney has agreed to a voluntary easement agreement that will allow Manitoba Hydro to cross some of its land for the proposed Manitoba-Minnesota Transmission Line. Piney will receive a…