Garbage Barrel Fire Gets Out Of Hand Near Marchand

A garbage barrel fire quickly got out of control at a residence one mile south of Marchand on Lasko Road around 3 p.m. on Monday.

La Broquerie deputy chief J.C. Normandeau says the resident set fire to the garbage barrel and went inside the house for a few minutes. When he went back outside the fire had spread and, in the end, the fire destroyed two acres of field, some of which was a hay field.

Normandeau notes, with the dry conditions we've had, a fire can get out of hand very quickly. He adds if the wind had been blowing in a different direction the house would have been in danger. As it was, the fire burned within ten feet of the house.

There were no injuries and crews were on scene for about half an hour.