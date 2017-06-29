Funnel Cloud Spotted Just West Of Steinbach

A funnel cloud was spotted just west of Industrial Road in Steinbach around 6:30 Thursday evening.

Scott Kehler with Weather Logics says, with the weather system coming thorugh, a few weak funnel clouds are possible, however, he adds, it's a bit unsual to see.

Funnel cloud also spotted near Sarto. (Photo credit: Konrad Narth)"The type of storms that are occurring right now are not the type that you would expect to see damage tornadoes with, probably just a weak funnel cloud that wouldn't touch the ground. So, while it's unusual, it's not an especially dangerous situation."

Kehler notes funnel clouds in this type of a storm system will appear, linger for a few minutes, and then disapear adding they're not likely to reappear in the same area.

"What happens with these storms [to form a funnel cloud]," says Kehler. "As the air is rushing from the ground up into the storm, sometimes there's a bit of a rotation that the thunderstorm picks up that originated near the ground. As the rotation gets pulled up into the thunderstorm it gets tilted from being horizontal near the ground to being vertical in a thunderstorm. When that happnes you sometiems get a bit of a spin-up going on near the bottom of the cloud, and that's where the funnel cloud comes from."

He says, in a thunderstorm, it's best to stay indoors or find shelter in a vehicle or building. With tornado safety, Kehler adds it's best to go to the lowest floor of a home, such as a basement and wait out the storm. He notes, if a home does not have a basement, find the middle room of the home with no windows and reinforcements in the wall, such as pipes, and stay there for safety.

Environment Canada is calling for rain and risk of a severe thunderstorm this evening with rainfall amounts to be near 30mm. Friday morning is calling for another risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and then cloudy in the afternoon and a high of 20ºC. After Friday, Environment Canada is calling for a warm and sunny weekend.