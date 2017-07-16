×

The national frog jumping championship made its debut in St. Pierre 47 years ago and it's still being celebrated today. 

Frog Follies artistic coordinator Barney Morin says when Queen Elizabeth came to Manitoba in 1970 she visited many communities except a francophone community. " A group of people got together some from St. Boniface, some from St. Pierre and they threw together the Frog jumping competition to make fun of ourselves and jump some frogs with the neighboring communities to make sure the Queen stopped by and she did."

Morin notes approximately 125 people of all ages took part in this year's frog jumping and he says this is a great family friendly event that brings the whole community together and celebrates their French Canadian heritage.

Morin adds a great new addition to this year's festival was the opening of St. Pierre's new Frog themed splash park. "It's either hot or it's raining here but when it's hot we love having the splash pad. The town really worked hard at fundraising over the past two years to get that splash pad, they had a goal of July first this year and they did it, it's in place for this year's Frog Follies and we couldn't be more excited."

He says on top of the splash park being open, highlights of this year's festival were great attendance throughout the entire weekend and hot sunny weather to along with it.

