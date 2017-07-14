Free Park Entry This Weekend

Environment Canada is calling for sunshine and heat this weekend and if your plans include camping, it might cost you less than you expected.
Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox says this weekend will be one of the busiest this summer for provincial parks because access is free. As part of Canada's Parks Day celebrations, visitors to provincial parks will not require park vehicle permits Friday, Saturday or Sunday.
Activities and interpretive events are planned in a number of provincial parks and campgrounds throughout the province. It is also the 50th anniversary for Birds Hill Park.
Though park vehicle permits are not required this weekend, nightly camping fees still apply.
